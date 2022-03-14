India displayed another clinical performance to hammer Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test and take the two-match series 2-0on Monday in Bengaluru. The Rohit Sharma-led side started Day 3 of the pink-ball day-night Test needing 9 wickets and they got that within a session and a half to extend their dominance on home soil. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the stars of the show for India. The off-spinner picked up four wickets and also went past Dale Steyn in the highest wicket-takers' list to lead India's charge. Bumrah on the other hand, returned with three wickets to back his five-wicket haul in the first innings. For Sri Lanka, captain Dimuth Karunaratne played a brilliant knock, scoring his 14th Test ton while Kusal Mendis slammed a breezy half-century. But it wasn't enough as India bowled them out for 208 in the second innings to complete the series sweep. The hosts had won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Shreyas Iyer was declared the Player of The Match for his twin half-centuries on a pitch that had a lot of help for the spinners and was not at all easy for batting. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named as Player of The Series for his impactful performances with the bat and assured keeping behind the stumps.

Here is how the world reacted to India's massive win in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

“Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations @BCCI #INDvSL,” wrote former India batter VVS Laxman.

“Great pacers like Bumrah find ways to take wickets on turners too. Cutters, yorkers, hard lengths, bouncers. Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and now Bumrah, when on turners, think like spinners. @Jaspritbumrah93 #INDvSL,” tweeted former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

“Feel good series win by team India Bumrah was outstanding on this dry pitch. Not a single win during this Indian trip for Sri Lanka, they need to learn a lot quickly,” said Irfan Pathan.

“Dominating performance by India. Pant and Bumrah...Fire hai Fire. Brilliant knocks from Shreyas in both innings and it was always going to be difficult for Sri Lanka,” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

The Indian cricketers will go on a short break before entering the bio-bubble for IPL 2022, which starts on March 26.