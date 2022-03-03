India head coach Rahul Dravid paid a glowing tribute to Virat Kohli on the eve of the latter's 100th Test match. Kohli will reach the landmark when India take on Sri Lanka in the first of a two-match Test series at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali starting Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared a video of Dravid's tribute to Kohli. "It's an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of. He has had a lot of pressure, lot of expectation around him. He has always delivered. He averages over 50 in 100 Test matches, succeeded in various conditions all over the world. And only if you do that, can you actually achieve something like a 100 Test matches," Dravid said of Kohli.

"(It's) nice for Indian cricket to have someone again who has played 100 Test matches. Truly well deserved! Someone who has had to work hard for it; it's not come easy. But he has been willing to put in that time and effort," he added.

Earlier, Tendulkar also shared a video message for Kohli. "The first time I heard about you is when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. That's when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you, that this is one player to watch out for, 'achhi batting karta hai," Tendulkar said in his message for Kohli in the video shared by BCCI.

Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches -- the others being Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ishant Sharma and Harbhajan Singh.