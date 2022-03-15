The Indian men's cricket team moved up one place to take the fourth spot in the latest World Test Championship points table after their dominating performance on the third day of second Test in Bengaluru, which saw them clinch the series 2-0. The table is currently led by Australia, followed by Pakistan and then South Africa in the third place. India's ascension in the points table comes after back-to-back victories in Mohali and then in Bengaluru. The series victory will bring in some much-needed relief to the Indian camp following their 2-1 series loss in South Africa earlier this year.

India, who started the series at fifth spot, came out victorious in the first Test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs followed by a comfortable 238-run victory in Bengaluru.

India's next assignment in the longest format will be against England on July 1 at Edgbaston.

Moving over to the Test series in the Caribbean, the West Indies team were penalised two points in the ICC World Test Championship Standings after being found to be two overs short in the first Test against England that ended as a draw on March 13.

The second Test between West Indies will be played from March 16 at the Kensington Oval Barbados followed by the last Test from March 24 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.