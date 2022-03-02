Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in Test cricket for the first time when the teams walks out at the PCA Stadium in Mohali to take on Sri Lanka in the first Test match from Friday. Rohit will have big boots to fill as he takes over from Virat Kohli, who stepped down from captaincy in cricket's longest format after India's 1-2 loss to South Africa, away from home, earlier this year. Kohli is India's most successful Test captains in terms of victories and win percentage and has left behind a strong legacy.

Rohit, who has led India in white-ball cricket, will be leading in Tests for the first time. Former India paceman Ajit Agarkar feels that Rohit's performance in the Test series in England would give him confidence.

"Firstly, it will be a huge honour for him. Yeah, he has led India for a few games in white-ball cricket, not just as full-time captain but before as well," Agarkar told Star Sports.

"The one thing that will do him good is the series that he had in England. The batting would have given him a lot of faith. As a leader, you want to be one of the better players in the team so that you can demand things from other people.

"Plus, he has got the necessary experience in terms of captaincy."

"Test cricket will be a bit different but at least he is starting in India where the conditions are familiar. It's a very strong squad that India has, I don't think it will be a problem for him," Agarkar added.

Rohit Sharma's stocks in Test cricket have risen over the past couple of years, since he made a comeback to the team as an opener. Before that Rohit had a mediocre record, having struggled in the middle-order in Test matches away from home.

Rohit has done well as an opener on tours of Australia and England and has been India's top batter in series played at home since 2019.