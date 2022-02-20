India wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has come out all guns blazing after being dropped from the Indian team for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on March 4. Saha, who has been in and out of the Indian team in recent times with Rishabh Pant cementing his place in the Test playing XI, said that he was told by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that "as long as I'm here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team".

Saha revealed that Ganguly congratulated him following his fighting knock of 61 in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur in November.

"After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, 'As long as I'm here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team'. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I'm struggling to understand is that how things have changed so fast," Saha told The Sunday Express after the India squad for the home series against Sri Lanka was announced.

In a virtual press-conference, chief selector Chetan Sharma announced the Test and T20I squads for the series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma was named India Test captain while veteran players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Saha found no place in the team.

According to news agency PTI, Saha revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," Wriddhiman was quoted as saying by PTI on Saturday.

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he added.