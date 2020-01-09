India will look to clinch the T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. A good bowling display followed by a clinical chase saw India win the second T20I in Indore after the first match in Guwahati was abandoned due to a damp pitch. Sri Lanka, who will be without the services of injured all-rounder Isuru Udana, will be aiming for a better showing with the bat, after squandering a good start by the openers in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium. With fellow opener KL Rahul putting in another fine display, Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to make a mark after a moderate performance in the second T20I. The left-hander, who had an average year in the shortest format of the game in 2019, is in the danger of losing his spot in the team to Rahul, who impressed in the T20I series against the West Indies in his absence.

