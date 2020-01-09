 
India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 09 January 2020 13:39 IST

India will aim for a series victory when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 in Pune.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India won second T20I in Indore after the first match in Guwahati was abandoned. © Twitter

India will look to clinch the T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. A good bowling display followed by a clinical chase saw India win the second T20I in Indore after the first match in Guwahati was abandoned due to a damp pitch. Sri Lanka, who will be without the services of injured all-rounder Isuru Udana, will be aiming for a better showing with the bat, after squandering a good start by the openers in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium. With fellow opener KL Rahul putting in another fine display, Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to make a mark after a moderate performance in the second T20I. The left-hander, who had an average year in the shortest format of the game in 2019, is in the danger of losing his spot in the team to Rahul, who impressed in the T20I series against the West Indies in his absence.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played on January 10, Friday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Cricket
Highlights
  • India will look to clinch the T20I series against Sri Lanka on
  • The two teams will clash in the third and final T20I in Pune
  • India won 2nd T20I in Indore, following a washout in Guwahati
