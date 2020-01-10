India will look to clinch the T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. A good bowling display followed by a clinical chase saw India win the second T20I in Indore after the first match in Guwahati was abandoned due to a damp pitch. Sri Lanka, who will be without the services of injured all-rounder Isuru Udana, will be aiming for a better showing with the bat, after squandering a good start by the openers in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- 17:32 (IST)Jan 10, 2020
Ahead of the third T20I, Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house!Local boy Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house ahead of the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka.
WATCH: Pune Tales - Sneak peek of Kedar Jadhav's house @JadhavKedar takes us on a stroll through his memories and stories as he gives an exclusive tour of his abode in Pune. - by @28anand #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020
Full video here https://t.co/dXMVO4DPRb pic.twitter.com/W7km3N5OPy
- 17:10 (IST)Jan 10, 2020
India eye series win, Sri Lanka hope for improved performance!After the series opener was abandoned in Guwahati due to damp pitch, India won the second match by seven wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. Tonight's match will decide whether hosts will lift the trophy or share it with the visitors.