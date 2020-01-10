 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Score: India Eye Series Win, Sri Lanka Hope To Fight Back

Updated:10 January 2020 17:46 IST

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after beating Sri Lanka in the second match.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Score: India Eye Series Win, Sri Lanka Hope To Fight Back
IND vs SL T20I Live Cricket Score: India lead the three-match series 1-0. © Twitter

India will look to clinch the T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. A good bowling display followed by a clinical chase saw India win the second T20I in Indore after the first match in Guwahati was abandoned due to a damp pitch. Sri Lanka, who will be without the services of injured all-rounder Isuru Udana, will be aiming for a better showing with the bat, after squandering a good start by the openers in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • 17:42 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Jasprit Bumrah will look to better his performance!

    Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket on his comeback game but he conceded 32 runs in four overs. Bumrah, who was out of action for over four months due to injury, will be eyeing for an improved show in Pune.
  • 17:32 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Ahead of the third T20I, Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house!

    Local boy Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house ahead of the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka.
  • 17:10 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    India eye series win, Sri Lanka hope for improved performance!

    After the series opener was abandoned in Guwahati due to damp pitch, India won the second match by seven wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. Tonight's match will decide whether hosts will lift the trophy or share it with the visitors.
  • 17:05 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live match updates of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Separamadu Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Virat Kohli Uses "Chholle Bhature Cheat Meal" Analogy To Describe His Focus
    Virat Kohli Uses "Chholle Bhature Cheat Meal" Analogy To Describe His Focus
    India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: India Look To Inflict Misery On Wounded Sri Lanka, Eye Series Win
    India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: India Look To Inflict Misery On Wounded Sri Lanka, Eye Series Win
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
    3 South Africa South Africa 102
    4 England England 102
    5 Australia Australia 102
    Last updated on: 08 January 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.