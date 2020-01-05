 
India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score: Focus On Comeback Stars As India Take On Sri Lanka

Updated:05 January 2020 17:42 IST

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: These two teams have played 16 T20Is so far, out of which India have won 11 while Sri Lanka have just five wins to their name.

IND vs SL T20I, Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli will look to start new year on a high. © AFP

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their respective injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019. After being named in the India squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Dhawan had said that he is ready to make a "fresh start" in the new year, reminding his critics that "class is permanent". Sri Lanka have recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews in the squad after a 16-month absence from the shortest form. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Cricket Score Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 

  • 17:42 (IST)Jan 05, 2020

    Focus on comeback stars!

    India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback after a long gap of four months while opener Shikhar Dhawan is also returning after missing last couple of series against the West Indies. With India will looking to finalise their team combination for the all-important T20 World Cup, the focus certainly will be on these two players.  
  • 17:36 (IST)Jan 05, 2020

    Pitch and weather report!

    The sky is expected to remain clear and considering the role dew might play in the later stages of the game, both the teams will look to chase down the total. The pitch is ideal for a high-scoring contest -- at least this is what skipper Virat Kohli thinks. 
  • 17:20 (IST)Jan 05, 2020

    Kohli amazed by fan's creativity!

    Virat Kohli got a beautiful surprise from his special fan who had created his portrait using old mobile phones. The India skipper was completely mesmerised by his creativity.  Click here to read the full story. 
  • 17:15 (IST)Jan 05, 2020

    Virat Kohli doing his usual stuff!

    India skipper Virat Kohli, after spending the winter break with wife Anushka Sharma in Switzerland is back to his normal duties. In the build-up to the first series of the year, he spent hours practicing in the nets.
  • 17:06 (IST)Jan 05, 2020

    T20I Head to Head!

    These two teams have faced each other 16 times in the shortest format and India have won the majority of those with 11 wins, while Sri Lanka have only five wins to their name.
  • 17:02 (IST)Jan 05, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, straight from  Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. 
    Comments
