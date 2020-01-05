Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their respective injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019. After being named in the India squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Dhawan had said that he is ready to make a "fresh start" in the new year, reminding his critics that "class is permanent". Sri Lanka have recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews in the squad after a 16-month absence from the shortest form. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Focus on comeback stars!India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback after a long gap of four months while opener Shikhar Dhawan is also returning after missing last couple of series against the West Indies. With India will looking to finalise their team combination for the all-important T20 World Cup, the focus certainly will be on these two players.
Kohli amazed by fan's creativity!Virat Kohli got a beautiful surprise from his special fan who had created his portrait using old mobile phones. The India skipper was completely mesmerised by his creativity. Click here to read the full story.
Virat Kohli doing his usual stuff!India skipper Virat Kohli, after spending the winter break with wife Anushka Sharma in Switzerland is back to his normal duties. In the build-up to the first series of the year, he spent hours practicing in the nets.
