Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their respective injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019. After being named in the India squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Dhawan had said that he is ready to make a "fresh start" in the new year, reminding his critics that "class is permanent". Sri Lanka have recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews in the squad after a 16-month absence from the shortest form. (LIVE SCORECARD)