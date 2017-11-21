 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Virat Kohli Climbs To 5th In ICC Test Rankings, Ravindra Jadeja Slips

Updated: 21 November 2017 14:54 IST

Virat Kohli went past Australian vice-captain David Warner to grab the 5th spot on the rankings.

Virat Kohli Climbs To 5th In ICC Test Rankings, Ravindra Jadeja Slips
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Test match against Sri Lanka © AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli pipped Australian vice-captain David Warner to take fifth position in the latest ICC Test rankings. This development comes after the Indian skipper completed his 50th international century in the first match of a three-Test series against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teammate Ravindra Jadeja slipped a place to be third in the bowlers' standings. Kohli, who is top-ranked in both ODIs and T20Is, knocked up a fine 104 not out on day five before the game ended in a draw. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has gained two places to reach 28th position while among India's bowlers, pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gained eight places to reach a career-best 29th position and Mohammad Shami has moved up one slot to 18th position.

Jadeja, who started the Sri Lanka series with the opportunity to reclaim the top bowling and all-rounder rankings, could not work towards the objective in Kolkata as all Sri Lanka batsmen fell to pace bowlers.

Jadeja has slipped to third position among bowlers and also lost 20 points in the rankings for all-rounders, but still has a lot to look forward to in the remaining matches.

For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella has gained three slots to reach 37th position among batsmen while off-spinner Dilruwan Perera has moved up three places to reach 22nd position among bowlers.

In the team rankings, fifth-placed Australia will overtake England if they win the Ashes by a margin of 2-0 or better and could even go up to third position if they can complete a 5-0 series washout. In the event of being blanked out, England will slip down to 98 points.

On the other hand, third-placed England will go up to 110 points with a 5-0 win, in which case Australia will slip to 91 points and could be down to sixth position. India lead the table with 125 points while South Africa are in second place with 111 points.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Sri Lanka India Virat Kohli Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Shikhar Dhawan David Andrew Warner India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli took the fifth spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings
  • Kohli pipped Warner to claim the fifth spot
  • avindra Jadeja slipped a place to be third in the bowlers' standings
Related Articles
In Praising Virat Kohli, Mohammad Amir's Dig At Other Indian Batsmen
In Praising Virat Kohli, Mohammad Amir's Dig At Other Indian Batsmen
Virat Kohli, Batting On 97, Asked Ravi Shastri If He Should Declare
Virat Kohli, Batting On 97, Asked Ravi Shastri If He Should Declare
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Left Fuming By Niroshan Dickwella's Antics
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Left Fuming By Niroshan Dickwella's Antics
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.