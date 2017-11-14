 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18

MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Finds Ingenious Way Of Keeping Husband's Identity A Secret

14 November 2017

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have been part of several very catchy videos.

MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi (File Pic). © PTI

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi are known to post some of the cutest videos of them spending some quality time with daughter Ziva but this time things are a little bit different. Sakshi took to Instagram to post two videos of her and Dhoni having some fun on an aeroplane. Dhoni has some time away from cricket with India playing Sri Lanka in a three-Test series, starting November 16 before facing off in the ODI and T20I series. Dhoni's place in the India T20I squad has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks but the former captain seems to be least bothered about it.

Sakshi first posted a video of the duo monkeying around in the plane before posting a video of a person whose face is covered with a towel.

 

Fans on Instagram were left in splits with Sakshi's ingenious idea.

"Haha no point of hiding yourself @mahi7781 ???? people will know its you when they see @sakshisingh_r," wrote aliakhan_007

"What a place to hide!," commented _kirtigaonkar.

"luv the Idea. Mahi Rock's," said 11prachi_msdian while abhikabhi555Mahi wrote: "bhai k chane wale unko kaise bhi pehechan lenge @sakshisingh_r mam"

Dhoni has been grabbing the headlines after India's loss to New Zealand in the second Twenty20. Following the match former cricketers VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar had suggested that Dhoni should make way for youngsters in the shortest format of the game.

The comments cooked up a storm with cricketers and fans coming out in fierce defence of Dhoni. Most vocal has been current India coach Ravi Shastri, who has twice slammed Dhoni's critics.

Just on Tuesday, Shastri commented on some of the criticism, saying "people should look back at their career before commenting on Dhoni".

