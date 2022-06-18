Dinesh Karthik was India's hero with the bat on Friday as his knock of 55 runs off 27 balls helped India post a winning total of 169 for six against South Africa in the fourth T20I in Rajkot. India were in a spot of bother at 81 for four in 12.5 overs when Karthik walked out to bat. But the veteran wicketkeeper batter along with Hardik Pandya swung the balance in India's favour with a 65-run partnership off just 33 balls for the fifth wicket. The total proved to be more than sufficient as the South Africans were bundled out for 87. The win helped India draw level at 2-2 in the five-match T20I series.

Karthik's return to the Indian team has been an absolute fairytale. His fortunes took a turn for the better when he was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL mega auction. He then set IPL 2022 alight courtesy some exceptional performances with the bat, playing the finisher's role to perfection.

He scored 330 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 55 and an exceptional strike-rate of 183.33. Owing to his performances, Karthik was recalled to the Team India set-up.

"Look, I was very bull-headed that I want to play this World Cup, it is very important in my life, I have been around for so long. I know what it feels to be dropped. I also know how valuable it is to play for Team India, I wanted to do something special. Luckily RCB gave me that platform and the role I really enjoyed doing at the backend. I practiced for it. Now that I am here, I want to be that guy who can help India win those tough games. I know how tough it is to be part of this team. The vibe is very different," Karthik told Hardik Pandya in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

Speaking about his batting exploits in the fourth T20I, Karthik told Hardik that putting the pressure back on South Africa after a poor first 10 overs was very important for the team.

"As you remember Hardik, on the flight from Vizag to Rajkot, we had a conversation about how to counter certain situations. As a middle-order batter you need to be aware of who you can target, batting with you is very comfortable. I know what to expect, what to say.

Promoted

"Initially, we do not talk much but as the partnership progresses, there is a bit more fun when we bat. It was an important innings for us, being 2-1 down and they dominated in the first 10-12 overs. They put us under a lot of pressure, it was a hard wicket to bat on. So I thought, us putting pressure back on them by the way we batted was very important," said the 37-year-old.

India will face South Africa in T20I series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.