Opening batter Ishan Kishan was in great form in the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, and finished as the highest run-scorer in the contest with 206 runs. Kishan hit two half-centuries and batted with a strike rate of 150.36 in the series. However, chances are slim of him making it to the playing XI when India travel to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup in October-November, with first-choice openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to return to the team.

While Rohit, who is also the captain, has been rested for the South Africa series, KL Rahul was ruled out with an injury.

Speaking during the 5th T20I in Bengaluru, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar said that the ideal opening partnership in the T20 World Cup would be that of Rohit and Rahul.

"I would think the opening combination would be, if KL Rahul is fit, then KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma," Gavaskar said when asked about India's ideal opening partnership in the World Cup.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith agreed with Gavaskar and said why Kishan, despite his sterling form, won't pip the two veteran stars in India's team.

"I would go with Sunny as well. I think those are two outstanding opening batters. People would be talking about Ishan Kishan, but I think consistently Kl Rahul and Rohit Sharma have done the business and two outstanding batters India will have at the top of the order there," Smith said.

Ishan Kishan will, of course, get further chances to push his case when India travel to Ireland for the two-match T20I series there.