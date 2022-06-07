The Indian team that will take on South Africa in the upcoming T20I series has started its practice under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. The players are returning to the national team after a gap of over 2 months as the players were busy playing for their respective franchise in the IPL. It's a new look team as many seniors have been rested, including captain Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul will lead the side. Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has returned to the national squad due to his great showing in the IPL and young pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are also in the mix.

The BCCI on Tuesday posted a video of the team on Twitter. There are happy faces in the camp as Dravid took charge of the team.

India and South Africa will play 5 T20Is. It is an important series for India as it will give an opportunity to players to stake their claim for a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup, that is slated to take place later this year in Australia.

All eyes will be on IPL-winning skipper Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder is back in the team for the first time since India's disastrous T20 World Cup showing last year.