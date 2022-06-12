India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: South Africa Opt To Bowl vs India
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: South Africa opted to bowl in the second T20I vs India.
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India have been put in to bat by South Africa in the second T20 International (T20I) of their five-match series in Cuttack on Sunday. Quinton de Kock misses out with an injury, with Heinrich Klassen replacing him. Reeza Hendricks has come in for Tristan Stubbs. India remain unchanged. South Africa pulled off a stunning chase of 212 in the series opener in New Delhi and the hosts will be looking to level matters at the Barabati Stadium. Cuttack is brimming with excitement for the match, with the stands full even for India's training session on the eve of the match. Rishabh Pant is captaining the hosts, with designated skipper KL Rahul ruled out with a groin injury on the eve of the first T20I. South Africa, meanwhile, will be full of confident after stunning knocks from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen powered them to a 7-wicket win that gave them a 1-0 lead in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Here are the LIVE Updates of 2nd T20I Between India and South Africa, straight from Barabati Stadium in Cuttack
- 19:00 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: Kishan and Gaikwad out in the middleIndia openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad have made their way out to the middle. The South African team get out of their huddle and head out to the pitch
- 18:59 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: Naveen Patnaik rings the bell and we are set to go!Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rang the bell to mark the start of the match in the presence of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
It was a pleasure meeting @BCCI president @SGanguly99 who is in #Odisha for the #INDvsSA #T20 match to be held at the Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 12, 2022
Looking forward to witness a thrilling match of #Cricket. pic.twitter.com/37YhvKpGRv
- 18:41 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: Two changes for South AfricaQuinton de Kock is out with an injury, so Heinrich Klassen replaces him. Reeza Hendricks comes in for Tristan StubbsReeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
- 18:38 (IST)India field an unchanged XIIndia have opted to field the same team as the first T20I.India's XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 18:32 (IST)South Africa opt to bowl!Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first
- 18:29 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa from the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack! South Africa won the opener and lead the series 1-0 and India will be looking to pull level