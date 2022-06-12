IND vs SA LIVE: Naveen Patnaik rings the bell and we are set to go!









It was a pleasure meeting @BCCI president @SGanguly99 who is in #Odisha for the #INDvsSA #T20 match to be held at the Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack.



Looking forward to witness a thrilling match of #Cricket. pic.twitter.com/37YhvKpGRv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 12, 2022

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rang the bell to mark the start of the match in the presence of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.