Umran Malik said that he is delighted to get selected for the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9. Umran had a memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign as he picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the first T20I on Thursday, Umran has revealed that former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who was part of the SRH coaching staff during IPL 2022, had predicted that he will get the India call up before the start of the season.

"When I got the call up, Dale sir was also in the SRH team bus. Everyone congratulated me but he said that I had told you before the IPL that you will get selected for India," Umran said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

"A dream come true moment to get India call up."



Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead. - By @28anand



Full interview #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/V9ySL4JKDl — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

Umran, who recently attended his first practice session with the Indian team, said that the environment in the dressing room has been good and everyone has welcomed him with open arms.

"This was my first (full) IPL season. I played 14 matches and took 22 wickets, and was named as the emerging player of the season. I also got the India call up, which was my dream. I was really excited for my first day of the training. I was also excited that I will bowl well. I joined the team after and I am getting a lot of love already. Everyone has treated me like a brother," he said.

The first T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.