After Dinesh Karthik's game-changing knock against South Africa in the 4th T20 International in Rajkot, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar made a strong statement about his chances of playing in the T20 World Cup. Coming in to bat with the score at 81/4 in 12.5 overs, Karthik blitzed 55 off 27 deliveries to help India post a total of 169/6, which eventually proved too much for South Africa to chase, as they slumped to an 82-run defeat. It was Karthik's maiden T20I half-century.

"As far as Dinesh Karthik is concerned, he came in at a time the bat had to be thrown at every delivery," Gavaskar said at the innings break on Star Sports while analysing India's batting performance.

Karthik, 37, made a comeback to the Indian team after a stellar showing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

But Gavaskar brushed aside any concerns about his age and said he should be in the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which is set to be held in Australia in October-November.

"Don't look at his age, look at what he's doing. If DK is not on that flight to Melbourne, it'll be a big surprise," Gavaskar said.

Karthik hit 9 boundaries and two sixes in his knock, as India smashed 73 runs off the last five overs. Hardik Pandya also contributed well, scoring 46 off 31 deliveries.

Avesh Khan then starred with the ball as South Africa slumped to 87/9, with captain Temba Bavuma retiring hurt.

With the series level at 2-2, the two teams will now face off in the decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.