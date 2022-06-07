Ahead of the five-match T20I series against South Africa, all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled full throttle under the supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during a training session on Wednesday at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pandya had linked up with the Indian squad on Monday evening and had missed the side's first training session.

Pandya first started with a warm-up session and then he came on to bowl with Mhambrey standing behind the stumps. The all-rounder first bowled in tandem with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Pandya almost bowled for 20 minutes and then he was seen having a lengthy chat with the bowling coach.

In the recently-concluded IPL, Pandya had scored 487 runs for Gujarat Titans and he was the top-scorer for his side. He also led the side to the title win in the inaugural season.

With the ball in hand, he had taken eight wickets out of which three came in the final against Rajasthan Royals. He had also picked up the prized scalp of Jos Buttler.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid said that from the team's perspective, Hardik's return to bowling duties is big news.

"At this point of time, it is really about from our perspective is that he has started bowling again. You know what that does to us, what depth it brings to the side. So for us really, it would be about ensuring we get the best out of him as a cricketer, in terms of his bowling, in terms of his batting," Dravid said.