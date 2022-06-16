Dinesh Karthik returned to the Indian team for the first time since 2019 for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa at home and the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is making sure that his teammates are sufficiently entertained in his company. Karthik took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video that will leave you in splits, especially if you have taken "viva" exams. In the video, members of the Indian squad are seen sitting in a plane, and Karthik makes a grand entrance while wearing stylish shades as the rest break into applause.

The caption was the real winner.

"Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like..." Karthik captioned the video.

Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like... pic.twitter.com/fowhrPghBo — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 16, 2022

The video was an instant hit, garnering over 20,000 likes and 1500 retweets since Karthik posted it.

Karthik has played in all three T20Is so far, returning scores of 1*(2), 30*(21) and 6(8).

South Africa won the first two matches and lead the series 2-1, with India beating them by 48 runs in the third match in Visakhapatnam.

The two teams will now face off in the 4th T20I on Friday in Rajkot.

The 37-year-old Karthik made his India comeback on the back of a brilliant Indian Premier League season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He nailed the role of a finisher and played a crucial role in RCB reaching the playoff stages of IPL 2022.

In 16 matches, Karthik hit 330 runs at an average of 55.00 and a whopping strike rate of 183.33. It was his best IPL season in terms of average and strike rate.

Kaarthik has also been picked for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland.