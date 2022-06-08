After over two months of hectic Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian cricket team players are gearing up for the five-match T20I series against the South African cricket team, starting on Thursday. The series will be among the build-up contests that India will take part in as they look to find the perfect combination for the 2022 T20 World in Australia in October-November. Most of the senior members including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while KL Rahul will lead the side. The series presents a great chance to the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Dinesh Karthik make their case stronger for a longer run.

A look at the five Indian players for whom South Africa T20Is could be crucial

1. Dinesh Karthik

The wicketkeeper-batter played the perfect finisher's role in the IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had a strike-rate of 183.33 as he tallied 330 runs in 16 matches as his team made it to the playoffs. Due to that performance, the BCCI selectors have given the 37-year-old a chance in the Indian cricket squad after a long gap. The last time Karthik played an international match was in July, 2019. If he can put up a good show against the Proteas, he might be considered for the finishers' role in the longer run.

2. Ishan Kishan

That he has been given a chance in the series despite a poor IPL 2022 and overlooking the good show by Shikhar Dhawan, means that the 23-year-old Ishan has the selectors' backing, for now. Kishan, who is one of the costliest ever players in the IPL, scored only 418 in 14 matches for Mumbai Indians at an average of 32.15 in the 2022 edition. However, he needs to do more if he wants to keep his place in the squad intact, especially with several other top-order batters waiting in the wings.

3. Shreyas Iyer

The middle-order batter was the top-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022. He also donned the hat of the skipper as he scored 401 runs in 14 games at an average of 30.84. This series becomes extra-important for Iyer due to the absence of Suryakumar Yadav, whose array of shots makes him a great choice in the middle-order. In Yadav's presence, it might be difficult for Iyer to keep his place intact in the XI. So, this series is a good opportunity for him to make a case for himself.

4. Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm wrist-spinner has found his mojo back in the T20 format. In the IPL 2022, he looked confident while playing for Delhi Capitals. He finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league with 21 scalps in 14 games. However, he still has some way to go to consolidate his place in the Indian cricket team yet again. And the series against South Africa presents a perfect opportunity.

5. Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik

Both are exciting pace options. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has emerged as a complete package as he can bowl well in the Powerplay as well as in the death. Umran Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in the world currently. Together both youngsters present good options for the Indian team management. If they can do well against the Proteas, they might be considered for the big tournaments as well.