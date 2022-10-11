After a defeat in the first ODI against South Africa, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team bounced back in style in the second ODI. Shreyas Iyer scored a 111-ball 113 while No. 3 batter Ishan Kishan hit a fluent 84-ball 93 as India chased down 279-run target in just 45.5 overs. After the win, opener Shubman Gill greeted Ishan in a unique way, just like in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer movie Vikram Vedha. Gill also posted a video of the same along with the caption: "Well played my Shatak #vikramvedha."

Hrithik also reacted to the video.

In the match, Shreyas Iyer's second ODI century and Ishan Kishan's flamboyant 93 saw India making mockery of a 279-run target set by South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium, Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side thus levelled the three-match series 1-1.

India were 48 for 2 at one stage after losing both their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, but a 161-run stand between Iyer and Kishan helped India reach home with 25 balls to spare. Earlier, Aiden Markram (79) and Reeza Hendricks (74) had helped South Africa post 278 for 7 in 50 overs. Mohammed Siraj impressed with figures of 3 for 38 in 10 overs, while Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur claimed a wicket apiece. South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj had opted to bat first against India in the game.