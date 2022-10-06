Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is gearing up for the clash against South Africa in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning Thursday in Lucknow. The second-string side has the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill in the squad and it would be interesting to see how the lineup performs against one of the best limited-overs side going around.

The official handle of BCCI posted a video of the players undergoing preparation for the 1st ODI in Lucknow.

In the video, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill can be seen practicing both grounded and aerial shots.

As the second-string side gets ready for the ODI series, it is important to mention that the main side have departed for Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led team left for Down Under on Thursday morning.

All the stand-by players for the T20 World Cup, playing in the South Africa ODI series will aim to use the three games to make a case for themselves for the main squad, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan said on Wednesday.

With Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out, the series could be a shot-out between Deepak Chahar, who is in the stand-by list and Mohammed Siraj, who could make that list in the event that Mohammed Shami fails to become match-fit before October 15.

Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Chahar are the standbys named for the Indian team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and will be travelling Down Under as reserves.

"Of course, it is very important because the more matches they (standby players) are going to play, they will be in better groove and better mindset. If the boys perform well, then obviously the confidence will help them. Who knows they might get a chance so they can look at this series as preparation," Dhawan said here on the eve of the first game.

With PTI inputs