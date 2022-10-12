Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has warned Rishabh Pant amd 'all the other guys in similar position' with the kind of form Ishan Kishan is in. Steyn feels that Kishan will give Pant and other a fight for a place in the team in the 50-over format. The Bihar-born cricketer was in terrific form in the second game of the recently-concluded three-match ODI series vs South Africa. He had scored 93 runs off 84 balls in the game. The innings of Kishan was laced with four fours and seven sixes.

During the knock, Kishan slammed Anrich Nortje for a four and later hit him for two consecutive sixes in the same over. Impressed by his performance, Steyn lauded the player and backed him to find a place in the Indian team in upcoming games as well.

"I actually played with him way back in the IPL, when he was like a baby. We nicknamed him Justin Bieber because he was like this absolute rockstar. I've watched him go and get better. For a short and small man, he packs an incredible punch. These sixes off (Anrich) Nortje aren't small sixes. They're pure timing and muscle. And just the ability to recognise when to take on the bowler... he is a great player and guys in that premium Indian team, Rishabh Pant, all the other guys in similar position, they will have eyes on the back of their heads knowing that Ishan Kishan is coming for their spot," Steyn said on Star Sports after the third ODI.

Notably, Pant was not a part of the South Africa ODI series as he is currently in Australia with the Indian team, preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the third and deciding ODI match to seal the series 2-1 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. India's skipper for the series, Shikhar Dhawan, won the toss in the final match and decided to bowl first. The bowlers proved his decision right by bundling out South Africa for 99 runs. Kuldeep Yadav shone with a four-wicket haul. Chasing a paltry target, India reached home in 19.1 overs, thanks to Shubman Gill's 49-run knock.