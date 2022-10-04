South Africa has got off to a flying start in the 3rd T20I against India after being put in to bat by Rohit Sharma. The pitch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore is allowing the ball to come nicely on to the bat and the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw have hit quickfire half-centuries.

While de Kock scored his fifty in 33 balls, before eventually getting run out for 68, Rossouw brought up his half-century in 27 deliveries and is looking good to take the Proteas to a huge total.

With the pitch providing no assistance to the bowlers, IPL franchise Punjab Kings took to Twitter to share the GIF of a road and the caption of the post read, "The Pitch in Indore."

The pitch in Indore always assists batting and has seen some big scores being raked up by teams.

This is the same venue where Rohit Sharma had hit the joint-fastest century in T20Is, when he reached the three-figure mark in just 35 balls against Sri Lanka.

From the signs we have seen so far, India would need its captain to play a similar knock if they want to complete a clean sweep over the Proteas.

