Mohammed Siraj bowled a brilliant spell in Ranchi as India beat South Africa in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. However, in a hilarious instance, the pacer tried a cheeky run-out which ended up in four byes for South Africa. In the 48th over, Siraj got the ball to beat Keshav Maharaj. Sanju Samson, from behind the stumps, threw the ball back to Siraj, who saw non-striker David Miller standing outside his crease. He tried to have a quick throw at the stumps to run Miller out, but he missed and the ball raced away to the boundary.

Mohammad Siraj missed the stump by just 1 mile pic.twitter.com/8mtS1gX9eo — Cric (@CricLavdeep4518) October 9, 2022

The faux pas was a blip in what was otherwise an excellent bowling display from Siraj.

He got the first breakthrough for India, then came back in the middle order to break a dangerous partnership for South Africa by dismissing Reeza Hendricks, and then put on an excellent display of death bowling, giving away just six and three runs respectively from his last two overs, including the four byes.

His figures of 3/38 were crucial in restricting South Africa to 278/7, a total that proved to be far from enough.

While Shikhar Dhawan fell early in India's chase, Shubman Gill was looking like a million bucks before Kagiso Rabada took a stunning return catch to cut his innings short.

However, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan then took the match away from the Proteas.

Kishan, playing on his home ground, hit a magnificent 93, but got out trying to clear the ropes.

Promoted

Iyer, however, remained unbeaten and scored 113 off 111 deliveries as India sealed the win in 45.5 overs to level the series 1-1.

The decider will be played in Delhi on Tuesday.