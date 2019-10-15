Virat Kohli's brilliant unbeaten double century paved the way for India's record series win over South Africa in Pune. India beat the visiting South Africans by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test to clinch the three-match series with one match still to play. With the win in Pune, India became the first team in the history of cricket to win 11 consecutive Test series at home . And while Virat Kohli's captaincy has been a topic of debate for many, especially after India's World Cup 2019 exit, the Indian skipper received high praise from all quarters. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was effusive in his praise for Virat Kohli, even going to the extent of terming India's run-machine as the "best captain in the world at the moment, miles above the rest in current era".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said: "I had earlier said that Virat Kohli will become a good captain after the World Cup because he is learning from his mistakes. He is learning well. He has learnt how to sort out India's batting order and team composition. Virat Kohli is the best captain in the world but around him there are so many poor captains."

"World is about mediocre captaincy nowadays. It's very disheartening to see that there are not many great captains in the world anymore apart from Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. One thing I like about Virat Kohli is that he is a fearless captain. Virat Kohli ran all over South Africa. They (India) have become the best team in the world. They have a great, fearless captain. He puts his country before himself," added the former Pakistan cricketer.

India's win over South Africa in Pune meant they have now won 11 straight Test series at home, bettering their joint-record which they held with Australia, who twice won 10 home series in a row -- from 1994 to 2001 and 2004 to 2008.

Virat Kohli too achieved some big landmarks in the second Test, courtesy his highest Test score of 254 not out.

The Indian captain overtook Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and also went past Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag by scoring a record 7th Test double hundred, the highest by an Indian.

As far as the Test Championship is concerned, India consolidated their position at the top of the table with 200 points after 4 wins.