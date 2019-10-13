Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander's strong rearguard action for South Africa was brought to an end as Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up South Africa's innings on Day 3 of the second Test in Pune. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis also put up a brave fight, scoring 64 before losing his wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India as he picked up four wickets, Umesh Yadav took three, Mohammed Shami two while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket as South Africa were bowled out for 275, giving India a 326-run first innings lead. South Africa began the day at 36 for the loss of three wickets. Mohammed Shami soon made it four as he removed night-watchman Anrich Nortje. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 4, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune