India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Updated:18 September 2019 22:34 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Highlights, IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli's 22nd fifty in T20Is helped India beat South Africa by seven wickets in Mohali.

Highlights, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 72 runs. © AFP

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 off just 52 balls helped India beta South Africa by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International in Mohali on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 150, the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start as they added 30 runs in the first three overs. Rohit fell cheaply inside powerplay for 12 runs. Dhawan, however, stitched over 50-run partnership with the Indian skipper and got India to a strong position. From there on South Africa kept chasing the game. Kohli, in the process also, went past Rohit to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. India will now take field for the series decided in Bengaluru on Sunday. (SCORECARD)

Highlights Between India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  • 22:26 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Join us on Sunday for series decider!

    It was a clinical performance from India and they would look to seal the series when they get on the field for the third and the final T20I on Sunday in Bengaluru. Don't forget to join us then.
  • 22:18 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    India win by seven wickets!

    Winning runs come off Shreyas Iyer's bat. He came down the track and smashed it past long-on fielder for four runs. India  beat South Africa by seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. 
  • 22:17 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    SIX over bowler's head!

    Virat Kohli comes down the track and lofts the ball over bowler's head for a six. With this six, Kohli has gone past Rohit Sharma as top run-getter in T20Is. 
  • 22:11 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Kohli flicks Rabada for a six!

    Kagiso Rabada comes into ball and Virat Kohli greets him with a six. Rabada bowled on the pads and Kohli flicked it off his pads for an elegant six. What a shot that was!
  • 22:08 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Four!

    Virat Kohli has now decided to wraps things up quickly for India. Phehlukwayo gave him plenty of width and Kohli smashed it behind point to collect consecutive boundary.
  • 22:07 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    22nd T20 fifty for Virat Kohli!

    Virat Kohli brings up his 22nd fifty in T20IS in style with a cracking boundary. The timing and placement on that shot was just immaculate. 
  • 22:05 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    India on top!

    Bjorn Fortuin bowls an inexpensive over as he concedes just four runs. Despite that India are certainly on top and are marching towards the victory.
  • 21:59 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Four!

    First boundary for Shreyas Iyer. Dwaine Pretorius bowled wide of off and Iyer tapped it it down third man deliberately by opening the face of his bat. That was clever batting from Iyer as he knew that there was no slip.
  • 21:56 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Rishabh Pant falls for 4!

    Bjorn Fortuin bowls on the pads, Rishabh Pant decides to hit it over fine leg but hits straight into the hands of the fielder. Pant once again threw away his wicket and team management will not be happy with that.
  • 21:53 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    India well on course!

    One run courtesy a leg bye and with 100 comes up for India. Nortje erred in his line but Pant failed to make full use of it as he failed to get any connection with the bat. India need 50 more runs to win the match and go 1-0 up in the series.
  • 21:45 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Miller's blinder gets rid of Dhawan!

    David Miller's super-man effort on the fence spoils Shikhar Dhawan's party. This was one of the best catches you will ever see. Dhawan is smiling at his luck and Kohli can't believe how Miller pulled it off. Dhawan departs for 40.
  • 21:44 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Shikhar Dhawan hits Fortuin for a six!

    Shikhar Dhawan ends Bjorn Fortuin's over with a huge six over midwicket. You can't ball such poor balls to a set batsman like Dhawan. Fortuin bowled it right in  slot and Dhawan launched his slog sweep with utmost ferocity.
  • 21:41 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Change in bowling!

    Bjorn Fortuin comes into bowl from the other end. The fast bowlers have leaked runs whereas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has managed to contain both the batsmen.
  • 21:36 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    INDvsSA: Tidy over from Shamsi!

    Tabraiz Shamsi continues to bowl from the other end. He bowls another good over and concedes just seven runs -- six singles and a wide.
  • 21:33 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Expensive by Pretorius!

    Expensive over this by Dwaine Pretorius. Indian batsmen changed gears and collected 15 runs. 
  • 21:31 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Four!

    Full and straight from Dwaine Pretorius and Shikhar Dhawan clears his front leg and sends it straight over bowler's head for four runs. 
  • 21:30 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    SIX!

    Viart Kohli goes inside out against Dwaine Pretorius and hits him for a glorious six to long-off. 
  • 21:20 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Caught behind appeal against Kohli! Not out

    Andile Phehlukwayo gets the ball to angle in to Virat Kohli and there was some edge, South Africa players are all up in delight but the umpire takes no heed of that appeal. De Kock goes for a review and replay shows there was not contact between the bat and the ball, instead it hit Kohli's back pad on its way to the keeper. Umpire also check for leg before and that also is in Kohli's favour. So, on-field umpire's decision saves Kohli. 
  • 21:16 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Four!

    Virat Kohli starts Andile Phehlukwayo's over with a class boundary through covers. 
  • 21:15 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Four!

    Dwaine Pretorius bowls full and Virat Kohli flicks it with authority towards leg side and collects his first boundary. The timing and class on that shot was just immaculate.
  • 21:12 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    INDvSA: Kohli in at No. 3!

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli comes into bat at No. 3. 
  • 21:11 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Rohit Sharma lbw Andile Phehlukwayo!

    Andile Phehlukwayo bowls a full ball, Rohit Sharma gets beaten by the pace on this occasion and fails to get any bat on the ball and he is out leg before. Change in bowling and pace has done the trick for South Africa. His innings comes to an end on 12.
  • 21:01 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Two in two for Shikhar Dhawan!

    Shikhar Dhawan welcomes Kagiso Rabada with two back to back boundaries. The first one was struck firmly through extracover while the second one came towards the third man fence. 
  • 21:00 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Two sixes in that over from Rohit Sharma's bat!

    Rohit Sharma struck two sixes of debutant, Anrich Nortje's first over as India are off to a flying start in the chase in Mohali.
  • 20:56 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    SIX!

    Anrich Nortje, playing his first Twenty20 International gets greeted with a six over square leg by Rohit Sharma.
  • 20:54 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Four!

    Short and wide from Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan finds the gap on the off side. The fielder in the deep did well at point but failed to keep the ball in play and with that India get their first boundary.
  • 20:52 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Wide ball!

    Kagiso Rabada missed his mark on that occasion as he drifted down the leg side. Quinton de Kock failed to cleanly grab that behind the stumps and the Indian openers managed to get an extra run from that miss field.
  • 20:49 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Indian openers are out in the middle!

    Rohit Sharma to face the first ball, Kagiso Rabada to start for South Africa with the ball.
  • 20:39 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    South Africa finish with another biggie!

    Good over for South Africa as they accumulate 16 runs in the last over of their innings. Navdeep Saini bowled slow but the length was not quite right as it gave Dwaine Pretorius plenty of time and he smacked it over long-on for massive six.
  • 20:35 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Massive Six!

    Andile Phehlukwayo clears his front leg and smashes Navdeep Saini's back of length delivery over midwicket deep into the stands for a massive six. South Africa need a few more of those to put a challenging total on the board.
  • 20:32 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Another tidy over from Hardik!

    Hardik Pandya bowls an excellent over and concedes just four runs in the over. More importantly he got rid of dangerous David Miller.  
  • 20:29 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Hardik Pandya bowls an off-cutter, Miller clears his front leg aiming to clear the fence, gets beaten by the pace and the ball goes on to rattle his middle stump.
  • 20:25 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Three runs from 18th over!

    Deepak Chahar used his variations to perfection in this over and got the result as he dismissed Temba Bavma for 49 and gave away just three runs. He ended his quota with the figures of 2/22. 
  • 20:22 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Deepak Chahar sends Bavuma packing for 49!

    Pressure was mounting on Temba Bavuma and he went for a big hit but a slower delivery form Deepak Chahar didn't allow him to get the connection right. Bavuma's debut innings comes to an end on 49. 
  • 20:20 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Four runs off 17th over!

    Navdeep Saini, who conceded three back to back boundaries in his first over, bowled an extraordinary over as he gave away just four runs bowling at the death.
  • 20:18 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Saini gives only one runs in four balls!

    Navdeep Saini is bowling a gem of an over here. He is bowling the 17th over and he has given only one run in four balls so far. 
  • 20:15 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    SIX!

    When David Miller gets going, he is unfazed by who the bowler is for he has the ability to hit any bowler out of the park. Sundar gave his ball a little air and Miller went inside out over extracover for six runs.
  • 20:12 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Kohli brings Sundar back!

    Keeping in mind an attacking left-hander David Miller, Virat Kohli has brought back young Washington Sundar back into the attack.
  • 20:09 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Hardik bowls a tidy over!

    After being hammered for 14 runs in his last over, Hardik Pandya makes an excellent comeback and gives away just five runs -- all singles. 
  • 20:06 (IST)Sep 18, 2019

    Krunal concedes seven runs!

    Krunal Pandya bowling his first over on the night concedes just seven runs. There was a little mix-up between the two batsmen but Jadeja's direct-hit missed the stumps.
