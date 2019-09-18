India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli Heroics Help India Crush South Africa By 7 Wickets
Highlights, IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli's 22nd fifty in T20Is helped India beat South Africa by seven wickets in Mohali.
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 off just 52 balls helped India beta South Africa by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International in Mohali on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 150, the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start as they added 30 runs in the first three overs. Rohit fell cheaply inside powerplay for 12 runs. Dhawan, however, stitched over 50-run partnership with the Indian skipper and got India to a strong position. From there on South Africa kept chasing the game. Kohli, in the process also, went past Rohit to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. India will now take field for the series decided in Bengaluru on Sunday. (SCORECARD)
Live Score
Highlights Between India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
- 22:07 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
22nd T20 fifty for Virat Kohli!Virat Kohli brings up his 22nd fifty in T20IS in style with a cracking boundary. The timing and placement on that shot was just immaculate.
FIFTY!@imVkohli brings up his half-century off 40 deliveries https://t.co/IApWLYsXvx #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ogNtumJrJa— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019
- 21:20 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
Caught behind appeal against Kohli! Not outAndile Phehlukwayo gets the ball to angle in to Virat Kohli and there was some edge, South Africa players are all up in delight but the umpire takes no heed of that appeal. De Kock goes for a review and replay shows there was not contact between the bat and the ball, instead it hit Kohli's back pad on its way to the keeper. Umpire also check for leg before and that also is in Kohli's favour. So, on-field umpire's decision saves Kohli.
- 21:11 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
- 20:39 (IST)Sep 18, 2019
South Africa finish with another biggie!Good over for South Africa as they accumulate 16 runs in the last over of their innings. Navdeep Saini bowled slow but the length was not quite right as it gave Dwaine Pretorius plenty of time and he smacked it over long-on for massive six.
Innings Break!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019
South Africa post a total of 149/5 on board https://t.co/IApWLYsXvx #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/mwWxWkzyKc