India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 01 October 2019 14:40 IST

India will begin the three-match Test series against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Virat Kohli led India to a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies recently. © AFP

Wriddhiman Saha, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper, has been picked over young Rishabh Pant for India's first Test of the three-match Test series against South Africa in Vizag, captain Virat Kohli announced in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Wriddhiman Saha last played for India in January 2018 as a shoulder injury pushed him out of the picture with young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant fitting well in the longest format. However, Rishabh Pant, who scored Test centuries in England and Australia, failed to impress much in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies at the Caribbean. Besides Saha, all eyes will be on limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is trying to make his place in the longest format. With no Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the squad, Rohit might get a chance at the opening slot ahead of young Shubman Gill. Mayank Agarwal, who has played just four Test so far, will open the innings with one of the two batsmen.

When is the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played from October 2 to 6, 2019 (Thursday-Sunday).

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the India vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test
