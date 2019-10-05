Dean Elgar brought up his 12th Test century and led South Africa's fightback in the first Test against India in Vizag on Friday. India were in absolute control at the close of play on day 2 as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja removed night-watchman Dane Piedt. Resuming at 39/3 on day 3, the South Africa opener forged vital partnerships with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (111), who scored his 5th Test century, to help the visitors reach 385/8 at stumps. It was Ashwin who got two crucial breakthroughs, removing a set Faf du Plessis and then Quinton de Kock. The wily offspinner picked up his 27th 5-wicket haul on Day 3 and will be looking to add to his tally as India hope to wrap up the South Africa innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)