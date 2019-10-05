India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India Look To Wrap Up South Africa Innings Quickly
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin will look to add to his 5-wicket haul as India look to wrap up the South Africa innings quickly
Dean Elgar brought up his 12th Test century and led South Africa's fightback in the first Test against India in Vizag on Friday. India were in absolute control at the close of play on day 2 as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja removed night-watchman Dane Piedt. Resuming at 39/3 on day 3, the South Africa opener forged vital partnerships with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (111), who scored his 5th Test century, to help the visitors reach 385/8 at stumps. It was Ashwin who got two crucial breakthroughs, removing a set Faf du Plessis and then Quinton de Kock. The wily offspinner picked up his 27th 5-wicket haul on Day 3 and will be looking to add to his tally as India hope to wrap up the South Africa innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Oct 02, 2019
-
IND502/7d (136.0)52%Winning %
-
SA396/9 (123.4)4%Draw 44%
Day 4 | Morning Session
trail by 106 runs
- Senuran Muthusamy17 (77)
- Mohammed Shami 47/0 (18)
- Ravichandran Ashwin 132/6 (43.4)
Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
- 09:04 (IST)Oct 05, 2019
Maybe My Best: Dean Elgar Opens Up On Fighting KnockDean Elgar believes his century on Day 3 may just be his best ever, given the trying conditions and "India's prowess". Read what he had to say
- 09:01 (IST)Oct 05, 2019
Ashwin doesn't watch cricket!Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up his 27th 5-wicket haul in Test cricket, says he does not watch cricket at home. Here's why!
- 08:58 (IST)Oct 05, 2019
Welcome to Day 4!Welcome to Day 4 of the 1st Test match between India and South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Yesterday was a grueling day on the field for India as they toiled hard but struggled to pick up wickets initially. South Africa put up two defiant partnerships that kept Indian bowlers at bay for most of the match thanks to Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. But with all their regular batsmen gone, India will look to wrap things up quickly and build on their lead, which even despite South Africa's valiant fightback, is still looking strong.