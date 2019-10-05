 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India Look To Wrap Up South Africa Innings Quickly

Updated:05 October 2019 09:51 IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin will look to add to his 5-wicket haul as India look to wrap up the South Africa innings quickly

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India Look To Wrap Up South Africa Innings Quickly
IND Vs SA LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of the bowlers for India © AFP

Dean Elgar brought up his 12th Test century and led South Africa's fightback in the first Test against India in Vizag on Friday. India were in absolute control at the close of play on day 2 as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja removed night-watchman Dane Piedt. Resuming at 39/3 on day 3, the South Africa opener forged vital partnerships with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (111), who scored his 5th Test century, to help the visitors reach 385/8 at stumps. It was Ashwin who got two crucial breakthroughs, removing a set Faf du Plessis and then Quinton de Kock. The wily offspinner picked up his 27th 5-wicket haul on Day 3 and will be looking to add to his tally as India hope to wrap up the South Africa innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 09:51 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, 1 run

    Ashwin bowls one wide and Muthusamy drives to cover for a single
  • 09:50 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Muthusamy, no runs

    Fiery from Shami! Bangs it in short and Muthusamy is hopping and ducking to get out of the way of that bouncer
  • 09:47 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Muthusamy, close!

    Shami comes close again! Angles it in, Muthusamy leaves it and it just flies over his off stump!
  • 09:45 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, 1 run

    Muthusamy drives to extra cover for a single
  • 09:44 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Muthusamy, beaten

    Ashwin draws Muthusamy forward but it spins away past his outside edge
  • 09:43 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Maharaj, close again!

    Shami beats Maharaj again, but this time the appeals are more muffled. But Shami is bowling really well here and looks close to getting his first wicket of the match
  • 09:42 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Muthusamy, 1 run

    Muthusamy runs down a wide ball angled across him to third man for a single
  • 09:39 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Maharaj, 4 runs!

    Maharaj guides a wide ball behind point and it runs away for the first boundary of the day
  • 09:38 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin to Maharaj, 1 run

    Maharaj tries to defend a ball around off and it takes the inside edge before popping up from his pads, but there was no fielder there.


    Replays show that there was no edge there
  • 09:34 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Keshav Maharaj gets bat on ball finally, but it is a maiden over to start with from Shami
  • 09:34 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Beaten again!

    Shami is off to a good start. Bowls one around off and it beats Maharaj's outside edge
  • 09:33 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Shami to Maharaj, no runs

    Shami beats Maharaj's attempted drive
  • 09:31 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    And what a start!

    That one angled in and was there a noise? Umpire turns down the appeal. Nipping back in, the ball hit Keshav Maharaj's pads before going to Wriddhiman Saha
  • 09:30 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    And we are off

    Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over of the day. Senuran Muthusamy, who has survived 60 balls so far, and Keshav Maharaj will carry on South Africa's rearguard
  • 09:04 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Maybe My Best: Dean Elgar Opens Up On Fighting Knock

    Dean Elgar believes his century on Day 3 may just be his best ever, given the trying conditions and "India's prowess". Read what he had to say
  • 09:01 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Ashwin doesn't watch cricket!

    Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up his 27th 5-wicket haul in Test cricket, says he does not watch cricket at home. Here's why!
  • 08:58 (IST)Oct 05, 2019

    Welcome to Day 4!

    Welcome to Day 4 of the 1st Test match between India and South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Yesterday was a grueling day on the field for India as they toiled hard but struggled to pick up wickets initially. South Africa put up two defiant partnerships that kept Indian bowlers at bay for most of the match thanks to Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. But with all their regular batsmen gone, India will look to wrap things up quickly and build on their lead, which even despite South Africa's valiant fightback, is still looking strong.
