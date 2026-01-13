Star batter Virat Kohli is just one big knock away from achieving a new milestone among Indian batters as India take on New Zealand in the second ODI at Rajkot on Wednesday. The 37-year-old is in imperious touch with the bat, having struck five successive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket so far, keeping alive the streak that started during the final ODI against Australia in Sydney and continued with a brilliant 93 off 91 balls (eight fours and a six) in the first NZ ODI at Vadodara. Striking at more than a run a ball, Virat was absolutely chanceless in his approach.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane are level with Kohli, each having five successive ODI fifty-plus scores. Another half-century would make him the first Indian batter with six successive fifty-plus ODI scores.

Globally, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad (nine successive fifty-plus scores) and Imam-ul-Haq (seven successive fifty-plus scores) occupy the top two spots in terms of most consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs. Batters like Kane Williamson, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Paul Stirling, Ross Taylor, and Chris Gayle are among those with six successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs.

In his last five ODIs, Virat has scored 469 runs at an average of 156.33, with two centuries and three fifties. If his two appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Delhi are included - in which he scored 131 and 77 - Virat has seven successive fifty-plus scores in List A cricket. His bat has produced 677 runs in these seven innings at an average of 135.4, with three centuries and four fifties.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae.