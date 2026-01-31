India predicted XI for 5th T20I vs New Zealand: India look to end the series on a positive note as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side takes on New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The hosts won the first three games to clinch the five-match series before losing the fourth game by 50 runs. Tim Seifert slammed an explosive half-century while Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell played gritty knocks to take New Zealand to a big total of 215/7. In reply, Shivam Dube looked in devastating form but he did not receive much support from his teammates as the hosts fell short of the target.

Considering the fact that this will be India's last match ahead of the T20 World Cup, they are expected to go with players who will most likely feature in the competition.

It will be the perfect occasion for Sanju Samson to find his form as he will play in front of his home crowd. The wicket-keeper batter has scored just 40 runs in 4 matches and he will be expecting to score big as he opens the batting alongside the in-form Abhishek Sharma.

Ishan Kishan is expected to make his comeback to the side and bat at No. 3 with skipper Suryakumar Yadav returning to his No. 4 position. Shivam Dube will be expected to produce another quickfire knock and also provide an option when it comes to India's bowling.

Axar Patel, who suffered a finger injury in the first T20I, is expected to make his comeback to the side.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to play as specialist spinners while the pace department will most likely feature Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will most likely be rested after playing the first four matches.

India predicted XI for 5th T20I vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh