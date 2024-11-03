India suffered an embarrassing 3-0 home series whitewash for the first time ever, at the hands of New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The loss meant that India are no longer in top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle points table. India now trail Australia, and their percentage points (PCT) is dangerously close to Sri Lanka and New Zealand, who are in third and fourth spot respectively. With a five-Test series against Australia in Australia coming up, India's place in the top two could be in jeopardy.

India now have a PCT of 58.33, compared to Australia's 62.50. Sri Lanka, in third place, have a PCT of 55.56. Fourth-placed New Zealand have a PCT of 54.55 while South Africa, in fifth, have a PCT of 54.17.

Updated World Test Championship Points Table:

While India face Australia in ther Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sri Lanka face South Africa and Australia in two Test each during the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

On the other hand, New Zealand host England in three Test in November and December.

With all the top six teams facing each other multiple times, the final WTC standings could yet take a massive turn ahead of the final to be held at Lord's in June 2025.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: As it happened

Despite a target of only 146, India's batting fell apart on Day 3, finding no answer to the spin of Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips. At one stage, India were tottering at 71/6. A knock of 64 by Rishabh Pant kept India's hopes alive, but once he departed, the rest of the batting folded quickly.

It is the first time India have been whitewashed in three-match home series, and only the third time ever that they've lost three consecutive home Tests.

New Zealand completed a historic away series win, with former New Zealand cricketers-turned-commentators Ian Smith and Simon Doull describing the victory as New Zealand's "greatest-ever series win".