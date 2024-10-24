India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the all-time wicket-taker in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Ashwin achieved the milestone on Day 1 of the ongoing 2nd Test against New Zealand in Pune. Ashwin, who had 186 wickets prior to the start of the match, needed to two scalps Australia spinner Nathan Lyon in the all-time list. After New Zealand opted to bat in Pune, Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham and Will Young to overtake Lyon.

Highest Wicket-Takers In WTC History

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 188

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 187

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 175

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 147

Stuart Broad (England) - 134

New Zealand reached 92/2 at lunch on day one of the second Test against India.

Devon Conway (47 batting) and Rachin Ravindra (5 batting) were in the middle at the break when lunch was taken. After opting to bat, New Zealand make one change with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner coming in for fast bowler Matt Henry, who misses out with a "glute niggle".

India made three changes with fit-again batsman Shubman Gill, fast bowler Akash Deep and spinner Washington Sundar coming into the team. Struggling batter KL Rahul, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav were dropped.

The Black Caps won the opener for their first Test victory in India since 1988 and lead the three-match series 1-0 coming into Pune, where spinners are expected to play a key role.

The eight-wicket win in Bengaluru was New Zealand's third Test victory in India but they have never won a series in the country.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

