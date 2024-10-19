Former India captain Anil Kumble has questioned New Zealand over their strategy in the second innings of the ongoing 1st Test in Bengaluru. After gaining a lead of 356 runs in the innings, New Zealand were hoping to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, Indian batters, led by Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli, have put up a strong fightback. India were just 12 runs behind New Zealand before rain interrupted the proceedings on Day 4.

While Kohli was dismissed on the final ball of Day 3, Sarfaraz hit his maiden Test century on Saturday. Rishabh Pant too joined the party, smashing 53 off just 56 balls before rain returned at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kumble was critical of the tactics deployed by New Zealand, suggesting that the visitors have looked clueless in the second innings.

"New Zealand are clueless. They came out in the second inning thinking that whatever they did in the first innings would work but things have changed, the pitch has changed, the conditions have changed... In the 70 overs that they have bowled, it didn't look like they have any kind of plan," Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

Kumble suggested New Zealand must find a way to stop Sarfaraz's carnage, or else, India will gain the upper hand.

"Sarfaraz Khan has hit them in uncanny positions. Even to Rishabh Pant today, they didn't know how to control the flow of runs. If they can't do that, India will keep hurting them. They are still in front but only just. If they don't come up with a way to stop Sarfaraz, India will go up," he added.

Kumble predicted that if India's lead goes past 200, the bowlers will throw everything at New Zealand to turn around the match.

"The way things are, India can easily be 200 runs ahead by the end of this day's play then New Zealand will be under a lot of pressure. Because Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja won't make the same mistakes. They will bowl differently," Kumble explained.