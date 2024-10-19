Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: Sarfaraz Khan Plays High-Risk Game To Slam Maiden Test Ton vs NZ
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Scorecard: Sarfaraz Khan reached his maiden Test hundred in just 110 balls.
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score Updates: Sarfaraz Khan eyes a ton.© AFP
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Scorecard: Sarfaraz Khan played high-risk shots to reach his first Test century on Day against New Zealand. He has been joined by Rishabh Pant in the middle as Indian cricket team starts their charge towards negating the New Zealand lead. India resumed on 231/3, trailing New Zealand by 125 runs. "If Pant bats till lunch, India will take lead," Anil Kumble has opined. The live visuals show that it is overcast in Bengaluru. That might be a problem for India, as the Kiwis have a terrific fast bowling line-up and we all saw what they are capable of on Day 1. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from Bengaluru
1st Test, New Zealand in India, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 16, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
IND
46&275/3 (56.5)
NZ
402
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.84
Batsman
Sarfaraz Khan
101 (112)
Rishabh Pant
11* (13)
Bowler
Tim Southee
29/0 (8.5)
Matt Henry
74/0 (15)
- 09:56 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: HUNDRED FOR SARFARAZ!Punched through the covers for four! Sarfaraz Khan completes his maiden Test century! India's run-machine in domestic cricket is now delivering on the international stage. From a duck in the first innings to a magnificent hundred now. He has taken the risks, and it has paid off! He reaches his century in 110 balls.IND 275/3 (57 overs)
- 09:50 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: Huge run-out chance missed!What's gone on there? Pant wanted 2 runs, Sarfaraz can be seen jumping about trying to deny a second run. Pant was way outside his crease, but New Zealand completely mess up the run out chance! Pant survives. Rohit Sharma is stunned in the dressing room at the miscommunication, Sarfaraz appears livid!Pant counts his lucky stars and goes over mid-on for four!IND 270/3 (55.5 overs)
- 09:41 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: Another risky stroke for four!Rishabh Pant on this occasion! Angles with soft hands towards the slip cordon, falls just short of Tom Latham in short third man, and goes for four. New Zealand's lead now UNDER 100.And then Sarfaraz plays it high across third man for four. Risky, again, but it's paying off!IND 261/3 (54 overs)
- 09:36 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: 250 up for IndiaSo risky (or clever?) from Sarfaraz! This time he edges it between the wicket-keeper and first slip for his fourth boundary of Day 4, and brings up India's 250. Calculated risk-taking or rush of blood? So far, it's paying off for Sarfaraz.New Zealand have a fielder at gully standing with a helmet on!IND 251/3 (53 overs)
- 09:31 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: Risky strokeplay by Sarfaraz!Sarfaraz is really trying his luck out there. Counter-attacking New Zealand. Playing the aerial game, putting them and the fielders under pressure, and it's working! Devon Conway makes a slip-up in the deep, and Sarfaraz gets four more. He is in the 80s now.IND 245/3 (52 overs)
- 09:27 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: Sarfaraz continues chargeTwo boundaries off Will O'Rourke's over. Great start by Sarfaraz Khan to Day 4 proceedings. Sarfaraz is not afraid, and goes for the aerial route once again, between the fielders, for four. Brave stuff.IND 240/3 (51 overs)
- 09:20 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: Rishabh Pant it is!Rishabh Pant has joined Sarfaraz Khan in the middle! Sarfaraz faces the first over of the day, bowled by Matt Henry, picks up a run. Pant faces the final ball and it's a solid defence. That completes 50 overs of the Indian innings!IND 232/3 (50 overs)
- 09:07 (IST)ND vs NZ Live: Great Expectations from PantAnil Kumble repeats again, "If Rishabh Pant can bat till lunch, India will certainly be ahead of New Zealand." If it's coming from the great man, there is a big logic to it. We all know what he did in Brisbane in 2021 and what he almost pulled off in Sydney on the same Tour.
- 09:04 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: Pitch report"There are cracks. If it hits the front of the crack it keeps low, if it hits the end of the crack kicks up. It does seam off the cracks too. Runs are there to be had but it is definitely not a bad day to be bowling too," say Simon Doull and Murali Kartik.
- 09:00 (IST)Live Score 1st Test: Kumble's predictionFormer India captain Anil Kumble, a TV expert with the official broadcasters, said: "The match is still in favour of New Zealand. But if Rishabh Pant can bat till lunch, it will be match on. He will be key. Sarfaraz Khan is a confident cricketer, he is a street-smart cricketer."
- 08:49 (IST)India vs NZ 1st Test Live Updates: India Starts TrainingBut will rain play a spoilsport today in Bengaluru? There was no play possible on Day 1. Fresh Visuals show it's gloomy but there is no rain. The Indian team is training already and Virat Kohli can be seen talking to KL Rahul, the man who should come next to bat along with Sarfaraz - if the team management does not opt for any surprise.
- 08:41 (IST)India vs New Zealand Day 4 Live: Challenge for KL RahulSarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli looked good yesterday until Kohli fell on the final ball on Day 3. Had it not happened, India would have been a far more comfortable spot. With a stiff deficit still, new batter KL Rahul will have his task cut out while Sarfaraz Khan, at the other end, will be eyeing a ton.
- 08:31 (IST)1st Test Day 4 Live Score: A record Day 3A total of 453 runs were scored on Day 3 - the second highest in a day's play in India. The result was that after New Zealand took a huge lead by scoring 402 in the first innings in reply to India's 46, India ended the day on 231/3 at stumps. The deficit is still 125 with Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswala and Virat Kohli back in the hut.
