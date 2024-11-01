India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, 3rd Test, Day 1: Akash Deep Fills Jasprit Bumrah's Void, Hands India Early Breakthrough
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score Updates: Akash Deep has provided India with their first wicket as he dismissedDevon Conway for 4.
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Updates: Akash Deep has provided India with their first wicket as he dismissed Devon Conway for 4. Tom Latham has now been joined by Will Young as one-down New Zealand eye a strong partnership. On the other hand, the Indians bowlers are eyeing some early wickets, in order to gain an upper hand in the game. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third Test of the three-match series in Mumbai. For India, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested as he is not well. He has been replaced by pacer Mohammed Siraj in the Playing XI. On the other hand, star spinner Mitchell Santner is also rested and replaced by Ish Sodhi is New Zealand's XI. Apart from him, Matt Henry has replaced Tim Southee. (LIVE Scorecard)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Scorecard, 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score Updates, straight from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:
- 09:51 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: OUTOUT!!! After getting a for a boundary in his previous over, Akash Deep quickly bounces back and provides India with a major breakthrough. He has dismissed the dangerous Devon Conway for four. Akash strikes directly onto the pads of Conway as the umpire signals LBW out. Despite taking the DRS review, Conway has to depart as India get their first wicket of the day.NZ 15/1 (3.2 overs)
- 09:49 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: NZ gain momentumAfter a good over from Mohammed Siraj, India get a quick reality check as pacer Akash Deep gets hit for a boundary. In his previous over, Tom Latham comfortably hammers a boundary as the pacer concedes six runs. This also includes a no-ball from Akash Deep. India need a wicket at the earliest.NZ 7/0 (2 overs)
- 09:44 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Good over from SirajIn the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj will be India's main pacer. In the first over of the day, Siraj delivers a dominating start as he troubles the New Zealand openers with his pace. He leaks only one run as Tom Latham and Devon Conway asses the situation.NZ 1/0 (1 over)
Mr Jasprit Bumrah has not fully recovered from his viral illness. He was unavailable for selection for the third Test in Mumbai.#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank
- 09:31 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: We are underwayThe play on Day 1 of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand begins. For New Zealand, Devon Conway and Tom Latham have started the proceedings. The duo need to form a good partnership, in order to give the Kiwis a memorable start. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj will be bowling the first over for India as the hosts are eyeing some quick wickets. Let's play!
- 09:07 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Bumrah misses out, here's what Rohit Sharma said"We understand that we haven't played well in this series. Looks like a good pitch. Hopefully we can restrict them as quickly as possible. Our focus is on this Test match. Bumrah is not well, Siraj comes in for him."
- 09:06 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Here's what Tom Latham said at the toss"We are gonna have a bat. Looks a good surface, hopefully put a good total on the board. What we did in Bangalore was great, we had to switch quickly to Pune and nothing changes. A new opportunity this game. It's about adapting to the surface as quickly as possible. Santner has got a side strain. Ish Sodhi comes in. Henry is back for Southee."
- 08:57 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Pitch report"If you look at this pitch, there's a little bit of moisture in it and hence the dark brownish colour. As you look at the other pitches in the square, you can see the difference in colour, it's slightly orangish. That's how this pitch will eventually become. It's about understanding what happens when moisture is there. There'll be a little bit of turn at the start and as the day progresses, it might get slightly better to bat on. But towards the end of the day's play and definitely tomorrow and as the game progresses, there'll be a lot more turn. If the team winning the toss, doesn't bat first, I'd be very surprised. In the last five Test matches, 84% of the wickets have been picked up by the spinners."
- 08:48 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: India' abysmal batting performanceRegardless of their remarkable fightback in the second innings of the opening Test, the abysmal show from India’s famed batters against quality seam in Bengaluru and an abject surrender against spin have set in motion the beginning of the end for some of India’s superstars. The totals of 46, 156 and 245 do paint a sorry picture before Rohit's team embarks on a more challenging conditions in Australia.
- 08:44 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Crucial WTC pointsAfter losing their first home series in 12 years, India need to win the Wankhede Test to remain in contention for a slot in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June. With six Tests remaining in the 2023-25 cycle, two-time runner-up India will need to win at least four more to have another crack at the WTC trophy.
- 08:34 (IST)IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: India look to avoid clean sweepTeam India had a horrible outing in the first two Tests of the three-match series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and co got completely dominated by the Kiwis in all the departments and lost the series 2-0. They will now look to bounce back, in order to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.