IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Pitch report

"If you look at this pitch, there's a little bit of moisture in it and hence the dark brownish colour. As you look at the other pitches in the square, you can see the difference in colour, it's slightly orangish. That's how this pitch will eventually become. It's about understanding what happens when moisture is there. There'll be a little bit of turn at the start and as the day progresses, it might get slightly better to bat on. But towards the end of the day's play and definitely tomorrow and as the game progresses, there'll be a lot more turn. If the team winning the toss, doesn't bat first, I'd be very surprised. In the last five Test matches, 84% of the wickets have been picked up by the spinners."