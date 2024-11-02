The India vs New Zealand third Test is poised at an interesting juncture. India have reduced New Zealand to nine-down in Mumbai, bus the visitors have a lead of 143 runs at stumps on Day 2. If the last Kiwi pair cane push the lead to even 160s, it will be a tricky affair for India batting at the Wankhede Stadium in the fourth innings. India are already down 2-0 in the three-match series, and need to win or draw this match to avoid being clean-sweeped at home. After New Zealand were restricted to 235 in the first innings, India took a slender lead as they were out for 263 in the first innings.

Former India star Sanjay manjrekar was not happy with the batting style of Indian, especially against spin. "For starters, the batting coach could slowly introduce the Ind batters to the wonders of back foot play v spinners. Will make survival easier, so also run scoring. Barring Pant, all main batters got out to spin while on front foot," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X.

Later, NZ batters also suffered a collapse in the second innings. Manjrekar then wrote: "Post 2000 - Let me make the most till the ball that has my name on it comes along. Pre 2000 - It's not such a bad pitch, let me hang in there & wait for the loose ball from a tired bowler. Thinking influenced by current culture & ability. There is no right or wrong here."

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that a chase of around 150 won't be very easy for the Indian batters on a not-so typical Wankhede turner, where the track is behaving differently at two ends.

New Zealand ended the second day at 171 for 9 in their second innings with an overall lead of 143 which many like former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble believes is a challenging target if one factors in the track.

"Hopefully not many, we should wrap it up with one or two runs here and there. Any runs saved in this innings is going to be much more critical. It's not going to be easy, we'll have to bat really well," Ashwin told former teammate Dinesh Karthik in a snap interview for Jio Cinema.