Mohammed Shami bowled a magical opening spell in the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur. The veteran pacer struck twice in the first powerplay, leaving New Zealand three down early. After castling Finn Allen for duck with an in-swinging delivery, Shami took the catch off his own bowling to end Daryl Mitchell's stay in the middle. Mitchell tried to dab Shami's delivery, but ended up miscuing his shot, which flew straight to the bowler, who completed a sharp return-catch. Shami, however, seemed to have taken a blow to his finger during the process.

Watch: Mohammed Shami Completes Sharp Return-Catch In 2nd ODI

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand. Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field and told the presenter he "forgot" about the team call.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, remain unchanged in Raipur from their opening win.

New Zealand also kept the same team from the series-opener on Wednesday and stand-in skipper Tom Latham said he would have also elected to bowl had he won the toss.

India had won the first ODI in Hyderabad by 12 runs, with Shubman Gill scoring a double hundred.

(With AFP Inputs)

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner



