Team India clinched a thumping T20I series win over New Zealand on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. After posting a massive total of 234/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126* runs, the hosts bundled out the Kiwis for 66 and registered a win by 168 runs. With this win, the Hardik Pandya-led side also clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1. Apart from presenting such an extraordinary match on the ground, Team India players went on to entertain their fans on social media through a fun activity, which left everyone in splits.

In a video posted on Gill's Instagram, the young batter, along with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, and veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were seen recreating an audition episode of the popular youth show MTV Roadies.

Ishan became the star of the video as he jumped like a gorilla. The video soon went viral on social media as the fans were left entertained by seeing this side of the cricketers.

Coming to the match, Shubman Gill smashed a whirlwind unbeaten maiden century in the shortest format as India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs, their biggest-ever win in terms of runs.

India's second-highest margin of victory was 143-run win over Ireland in Dublin in 2018. Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes. Riding on Gill's brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat.

New Zealand never got going in the huge chase as Indian bowlers performed in unison to bowl out the visitors for a mere 66 in 12.1 overs, the third-lowest score for the Kiwis in this format.

Skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling department with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) scalped two wickets each.

