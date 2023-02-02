Umran Malik has impressed everyone with his express pace and he was once again the talk of the town when India defeated New Zealand to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The fast bowler from Jammu looked in form against the struggling Kiwi batsmen and the intent was clear when he began the spell with a 148.6 km/h yorker. In the same over, he produced a 150 km/h delivery that went right through Michael Bracewell's defense and crashed into the stumps. The speed of the delivery was so much that the bails flew over wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and slip-fielder Suryakumar Yadav's heads to land outside the 30-yard fielding circle.

Umran Malik comes into the attack and Michael Bracewell is bowled for 8 runs.



A beauty of a delivery from Umran 💥



Live - https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/nfCaYVch4b — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill smashed a whirlwind unbeaten maiden century in the shortest format as India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs, their biggest ever win in terms of runs.

India's second highest margin of victory was 143-run win over Ireland in Dublin in 2018. Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes. Riding on Gill's brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat.

New Zealand never got going in the huge chase as Indian bowlers performed in unison to bowl out the visitors for a mere 66 in 12.1 overs, the third lowest score for the Kiwis in this format.

Skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling department with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) scalped two wickets each.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

India U19 Women's Team Wins T20 World Cup