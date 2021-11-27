Shreyas Iyer fulfilled his childhood dream of playing Test cricket after he made his debut in the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Not only that, the Mumbai-born batter went on to smash his maiden ton, making him only the 16th player to score a century on debut for India in the longest format of the game. While India's top-order struggled against a well-drilled Kiwi bowling line-up, Iyer started off cautiously before accelerating his innings later.

Iyer carried the same momentum on Day 2 and notched up his maiden ton. His innings of 105 was laced with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

His vigil was ended by pacer Tim Southee, who went on to bag a fifer, helping New Zealand restrict India to a total of 345 in the first innings.

After stumps on Day 2, Iyer had a conversation with fellow Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav, in a video uploaded on the BCCI's official website.

During the chat, the 26-year recalled his Ranji Trophy debut at the same venue back in 2014. He also thanked the 31-year-old for backing him during his initial days.

"It was always my dream to play Test cricket but things went the other way and I played T20Is, ODIs, and now Test cricket. But, it's never too late and feel very happy to score century on Test debut. I couldn't have asked for anything better," said Shreyas Iyer.

"Kanpur stadium has been really lucky for me. My debut Ranji season was under Suryakumar's captainship and I would like to thank him for backing me after my first four innings because I thought I would be out of the team," he added.

Promoted

"And then we were kind of in a same situation when we came back to Kanpur. We were 20 or 30 for five and then I made a 150-run partnership with the tail enders and got to a good position for the team," he concluded.

After India were bowled out for 345, New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham smashed half-centuries, taking the Kiwis to a commanding score of 129/0 at stumps on Day 2.