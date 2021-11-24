New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel is excited to return to the country of his birth but as a cricketer, he is well aware of the challenges that a spinner has to face against India in their own backyard. Born in Mumbai, the 33-year-old migrated with his family to New Zealand when he was eight years old. Having not played first-class cricket since June, Patel is looking to play a crucial part in the two-Test series against India which begins in Kanpur on Thursday.

In a video uploaded by the Black Caps on their official Twitter handle, the left-arm spinner expressed his excitement regarding the upcoming two-match Test series between India and New Zealand, starting with the first match in Kanpur from Thurdsay, November 25.

"India is India, you've got to experience it. It's one of those places which words can't describe. I always think about it as organised chaos to a certain degree, something that really makes it special," Patel said in the video.

Patel, who was a seamer during his teen days, is in the New Zealand squad for the two-match Test series and is likely to feature against the country of his birth in the first Test.

"Obviously, we know what India offers in terms of spin bowling but at the same time we know the challenges of facing India at home as well. It's a challenge as a spinner, but it's something I'm really excited about and thriving on, so I'm looking forward to it," he added.

India white-washed New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series last week with both sides missing a few big names.

Virat Kohli, who did not feature in the T20I series, will miss the first Test, but will be back for the second Test in Mumbai. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the first Test.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will welcome back their captain who also decided to skip the T20I series after featuring in the T20 World Cup.