With Rohit Sharma beginning his tenure as full-time T20I captain, Twitter went wild on Wednesday as the swashbuckling batter seemed to have pulled off a Jofra Archer. During Team India's ongoing home T20I series against New Zealand, a nine-year-old tweet of Rohit resurfaced where he informed fans about his "added responsibility" of leading Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match in Jaipur in 2012. "Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :)", he wrote in the tweet, which has been dated back to November 7, 2012.The first T20I began on Wednesday evening with India sealing a five-wicket win against New Zealand.

Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :) — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 7, 2012

Since resurfacing on Twitter, the post has gone viral and has been compared to past tweets by Archer, many of which are widely shared years later whenever there is any resemblance with present events.

One fan explained the tweet and wrote, "First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012. First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur".

First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012.



First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vFzFAVqD57 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote, "Jofra Archer who?"

Jofra Archer who? — Sanskar (Mi&Ro) (@ImSanskar13) November 16, 2021

Rohit began his tenure as full-time T20I skipper on a winning note, with Rahul Dravid also managing his first match as Team India head coach. Both sides will face each other in their second T20I on Friday.