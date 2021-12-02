Virat Kohli is all set to return to international cricket after a short break when India take on New Zealand in the second Test match at Mumbai from Friday. Kohli was rested for the T20I series against New Zealand, as well as the first Test in Kanpur, which ended in a draw. His return poses a test for the team management, as his replacement in the last Test, Shreyas Iyer, slammed a century and a half-century on debut.

Kohli took to social media site Koo to announce his return in the whites for Team India, "Back to Test cricket," was the caption on the post.

Kohli will be looking to end his barren run of not having scored a century in over two years now across all formats. His last century came against Bangladesh in 2019.

Promoted

The Indian captain has scored runs but he has not looked his dominating self over the past two years. Mumbai is a venue where Kohli has scored plenty on runs in Test cricket and he would want to have an immediate impact on the team's fortunes.

India has never lost or drawn a series at home under Kohli's captaincy and he would want to keep that record going by helping his team win the second Test against the Kiwis.