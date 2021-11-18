Team India kickstarted the new Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era with a five-wicket win over New Zealand on Wednesday in their first T20I in Jaipur. Chasing a target of 165 runs, India posted 166 for five in 19.4 overs. New full-time T20I skipper Rohit Sharma was in a good mood after the win and spoke about his duel with Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Trent Boult. The pacer dismissed Rohit before he could reach his half-century. The opener registered 48 off 36 balls, packed with five fours and two sixes. Speaking during the post-match presentation, the 34-year-old explained that the Blackcaps bowler knew his weakness and also revealed that Boult used his advice against him.

"We (Boult and I) played a lot of cricket together and he knows my weakness and I know his strength, it's a good fight between the two. When I captain him I always tell him to bluff, and that's exactly what he did", he said.

"He put the mid-wicket back and put the fine leg up and I knew he was gonna bowl a bouncer and I was just trying to put it over the fielder but unfortunately there wasn't much pace on the ball", he further added.

Other than Rohit's knock, Suryakumar Yadav also was in excellent form and played a knock of 62 in 40 deliveries.

Initially, New Zealand posted 164 for six in 20 overs with Martin Guptill (70) and Mark Chapman bagging half-centuries.

With India leading 1-0 in the three-match series, both sides will face each other in the second T20I on Friday.