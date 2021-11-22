Rohit Sharma was adjudged the 'Player of the series' after yet another match-winning contribution in the third and last T20 international against New Zealand. The skipper decided to test his team's ability to set a target, having already wrapped up the series, and led from the front as he scored a 31-ball 56 to lay the foundation for a big total. Rohit ended the three-match series as the highest run-getter with 159 runs to his name. His two half-centuries in the series took his tally in T20Is to 26. Add to that his 4 centuries in the format and Rohit now has 30 scores of fifty-plus in T20 internationals.

The Indian T20I captain thus went past teammate Virat Kohli, who has 29 half-centuries in T20Is, and is now leading the elite list of batsmen with most 50-plus scores in T20Is. Pakistan's Babar Azam has 25 scores of fifty-plus in the format, followed by Australia's David Warner and New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who are tied with 22 fifty-plus scores.

Rohit hit 3 sixes in the third T20I against New Zealand, which took his tally against the Blackcaps to 27, which is the most by any batsman against them. He also became the second batsman after Martin Guptill to reach the landmark of 150 sixes in T20Is.

Rohit has now hit 50 sixes as a captain in T20Is and has taken only 533 balls to reach the milestone, which is the quickest for any captain in this format.

It's clear from these multiple milestones that Rohit Sharma has made a cracking start to life as full-time T20I captain of India and the team would expect its new leader to continue in the same vein.