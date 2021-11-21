New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan weighed in on the ongoing India vs New Zealand T20I series with a remark that didn't go down well with the Indian fans. The out of favor New Zealand player used the phrase "meaningless series" to define the T20I series which New Zealand lost with a game still to play. While replying to a fan's remark, McClenaghan also stressed on the fact that New Zealand toured India 72 hours after losing the T20 World Cup final vs Australia and had to play three games within a span of five days. He also reminded the fan that India enjoyed a 10-day rest after bowing out of the T20 World Cup early.

To a fan's post that said, "New Zealand lost the series," McClenaghan replied: "Did they? You mean in a meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?."

Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions? https://t.co/jldmmH58YZ — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 20, 2021

New Zealand lost the T20 World Cup final against Australia on November 14 in Dubai and had to play the first T20I in India three days later on November 17 in Jaipur.

The visiting side had lost the first T20I by five wickets. On being asked to bat, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 164 runs in 20 overs which India overhauled with two balls remaining.

The action shifted to Ranchi where the Indian team again got the better of New Zealand, winning the game comfortably by seven wickets. India's newly-appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss again and asked Tim Southee's men to bat first.

India were set a target of 154 runs which they easily chased down in 17.2 overs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

The final T20I match will be played in Kolkata on Sunday.