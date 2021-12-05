IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: India 5 Wickets Away With New Zealand Staring Down The Barrel
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Chasing an improbable 540 runs to win against India, New Zealand ended Day 3 at 140/5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3: Chasing an improbable 540 runs to win against India, New Zealand ended Day 3 at 140/5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Daryl Mitchell so far has been the top-scorer for the visiting team with his 60-run knock and added 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls (36 not out) before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on Day 3 and with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (2 not out) giving him company. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets. Ashwin also added another feather to his cap as he became the only Indian to pick 50 Test wickets in a calendar year four times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021*), Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh have picked 50 wickets 3 times in a calendar year. Earlier, India declared their second innings at 276/7 where New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel was the best bowler yet again with his 4 wickets in the second innings of Indian batting. Ajaz now also holds the record for best bowling figures against India in Test cricket as he took a total of 14 wickets (4/106 & 10/119) in the ongoing match in Mumbai. (IND vs NZ SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 3)
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel
India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Here are the Highlights of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Straight From Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- 17:22 (IST)Day 3 Stumps: India In Full Control, Need 5 Wickets To Win!Here's comes to the end of Day 3 of Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand. In a big chase of 540 runs New Zealand have lost their five wickets with just 140 runs on the board. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visiting team till now with his 60-run knock and added 73 runs with Henry Nicholls for the fourth wicket before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. Henry Nicholls remained not out on Day 3 and he was joined by all-rounder Rachin Ravindra in the middle minutes before the day's play ended.Do join us tomorrow on Day 4 where we might get the result of this game.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand (140/5 & 62) need 400 runs against India (276/7 d & 325) to win
- 17:13 (IST)Lucky Boundary For Nicholls!Jayant to Henry Nicholls, edged and bit of luck for the left-hander as the ball raced away to boundary at third man.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 138/5, need 402 runs to win
- 17:03 (IST)Nicholls Going Strong!Jayant Yadav to Nicholls, FOUR!! Good shot from Nicholls and he is going strong.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 129/5, need 411 runs to win
- 16:56 (IST)Blundell Makes Blunder For A Difficult Run, New Zealand 5 Down!OUT!! Run Out!! Tom Blundell has made a blunder on the crease as he was trying to take a difficult single.Blundell run out (sub Srikar Bharat/Saha) 0(6)IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 129/5, need 411 runs to win
- 16:49 (IST)Axar Removes Mitchell!Axar Patel Strikes and finally a wicket!! Daryl Mitchell is out, caught by Jayant Yadav. New Zealand have lost their fourth wicket in the chase. 73-run partnership broken by Axar Patel.Daryl Mitchell c Jayant Yadav b Axar 60(92) (4s-7 6s-2)IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 128/4, need 412 runs to win
- 16:47 (IST)Mitchell Hits SIX To Axar!Axar to Mitchell, stepped out and this time he goes for a maximum, straight over the bowler's head.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 128/3, need 412 runs to win
- 16:39 (IST)Brilliant Shot From Nicholls For A Boundary!Axar to Nicholls, boundary to square of the wicket. Good shot from Nicholls, he has struggled but played some terrific shots against the spinners.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 121/3, need 419 runs to win
- 16:29 (IST)Nicholls Hits FOUR!Jayant Yadav to Nicholls, FOUR!! Nicholls goes for a big shot this time and that was shot from a left-hander against the turn.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 113/3, need 427 runs to win
- 16:28 (IST)Daryl Mitchell Hits Fifty!Umesh Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR!! Fifty up for Mitchell and he deserve this half-century. Partnership is also 54 now. 3rd Test fifty for Daryl Mitchell!IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 109/3, need 431 runs to win
- 16:26 (IST)Mitchell Close to 50!Umesh Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR, to third man. He moved to 47 now.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 105/3, need 435 runs to win
- 16:24 (IST)100 Runs On Board For New Zealand!Jayant Yadav to Nicholls, FOUR!! He has picked the length and played another brilliant shot for a boundary. Excellent batting from the Mitchell. 100 runs on board for New Zealand.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 101/3, need 439 runs to win.
- 16:22 (IST)Good Shot From Nicholls!Jayant Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR!! Another good shot from Mitchell and another boudary.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 96/3, need 444 runs to win
- 16:21 (IST)FOUR Runs As Byes!Jayant Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR as byes, spun outside leg and wicketkeeper failed to collect.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 91/3, need 449 runs to win
- 16:11 (IST)Mitchell Moves To 38!Umesh Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR to square leg. Mitchell is going strong and he moved to 38 with that boundary.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 86/3, need 454 runs to win
- 15:55 (IST)Ashwin Goes Past Kumble, Harbhajan To Achieve Another Big Milestone!Most 50+ Tests wickets in a calendar year by Indian-4 - R Ashwin (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021)*3 - Anil Kumble (1999, 2004, 2006)3 - Harbhajan Singh (2001, 2002, 2008)2 - Kapil Dev (1979, 1983)Most Tests wickets in 2021-50 Ravichandran Ashwin*44 Shaheen Afridi39 Hasan Ali35 Axar Patel*IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 76/3, need 464 runs to win
- 15:51 (IST)Good Shot From Nicholls For A Boundary!Umesh Yadav to Nicholls, FOUR, to third man. New Zealand are trying to get a bit of momentumIND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 75/3, need 465 runs to win
- 15:40 (IST)Mitchell Takes Successful Review!Axar Patel to Mitchell, OUT!! LBW!! Mitchell has reviewed it straight away.Review: There was a spike on the ultra edge and this means Mitchell will stay.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 63/3, need 478 runs to win
- 15:32 (IST)Mitchell Hits SIX!Axar to Mitchell, SIX!! He is the man who has batted confidently till now.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 63/3, need 478 runs to win
- 15:30 (IST)Third Wicket For Ashwin!Ashwin to Taylor, in the air and caught by wicketkeeper Saha. Third wicket for Ashwin and India.Ross Taylor c Saha b Ashwin 6(8) (4s-1)IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 56/3, need 484 runs to win
- 15:25 (IST)Lucky Boundary For Taylor!Axar to Ross Taylor, FOUR to fine leg. Lucky boundary for Taylor as the ball just missed the keeperIND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 55/2, need 485 runs to win
- 15:22 (IST)Perfect Off Spin Ball By Ashwin But New Zealand Get Another Boundary!Ashwin to Ross Taylor, FOUR runs byes. That was a perfect off-spin ball but Ashwin didn't get result.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 49/2, need 491 runs to win
- 15:20 (IST)Successful DRS By India, New Zealand Lose Second Wicket!Ashwin to Will Young, appeal for catch but umpire turned it down. India reviewed and they got the result as the ball touched Will Young's gloves.Will Young c (sub) Suryakumar Yadav b Ashwin 20(41) (4s-4)IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 45/2, need 495 runs to win
- 15:14 (IST)Young Going Strong!Ashwin to Will Young, smashed away for another boundary to square of the wicket. The batters had shown a brilliant intent till now.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 39/1, need 497 runs to win
- 15:12 (IST)Young Plays Brilliant Shot For A Boundary!Ashwin to Young, stepped out and played brilliant shot straight down the ground for boundary.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 39/1, need 501 runs to win
- 15:09 (IST)Another Boundary From Mitchell!Jayant Yadav to Mitchell, goes down the ground again for a boundary. Mitchell has batted really well till now.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 33/1, need 507 runs to win
- 15:05 (IST)Lovely Shot From Mitchell For A Boundary!Axar to Mitchell, plays down the ground for a boundary. Mitchell is looking in a good touch today.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 26/1, need 514 runs to win
- 15:03 (IST)Injuries Update From BCCI!"Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure, said BCCI in a tweet."Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today, the tweet further said.
- 14:58 (IST)Mitchell Hits Straight Down The Ground For A Boundary!Siraj Mitchell, straight and FOUR!! First boundary from Mitchell in the chase.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 22/1, need 518 runs to win
- 14:54 (IST)Young Hits FOUR!Ashwin to Will Young, FOUR!! Good shot by the youngster but he has lot to do in the match.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 18/1, need 522 runs to win
- 14:45 (IST)India Waste Review!India have wasted a review as Virat Kohli had taken a review after Mohammed Siraj hit Will Young's pad.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 13/1, need 527 runs to win
- 14:44 (IST)Welcome To Final Session On Day 3!Welcome back to the third and final session on Day 3. India have are way ahead in the game as New Zealand have lost their first wicket early in the chase of 540 runs.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 13/1, need 527 runs to win
- 14:18 (IST)Day 3, Tea: Ashwin Strikes, Latham Waste Review!Ashwin to Latham, appeal for LBW and yes umpire has raised his finger. Latham had reviewed the decision but the result was same as the ball was hitting the wicket clearly. Umpires have also called for early Tea as there was some problem with the spider camera.
That moment when the spider cam brought the game to a halt https://t.co/XUCt3WGMmr #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/SUS8QRMfFgLatham lbw b Ashwin 6(15) (4s-1)IND vs NZ Live Score: (New Zealand 13/1 & 62) need 527 runs to win against India (276/7 d & 325)
- 14:09 (IST)Ajaz Patel Scripts History In Mumbai!Best match bowling figure against India14/225 Ajaz Patel, Mumbai 202113/106 Ian Botham, Mumbai 1980Best match bowling figures at Wankhede14/225 Ajaz Patel v IND 202113/106 Ian Botham v IND 198012/167 Ravi Ashwin v ENG 2016Best match bowling figures for New Zealand15/123 Richard Hadlee v AUS 198514/225 Ajaz Patel v IND 202112/149 Daniel Vettori v AUS 2000A boundary from Ashwin's first over.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 11/0, need 529 runs to win
- 14:05 (IST)First Boundary In The Chase!Siraj to Will Young, FOUR to fine leg. First boundary for New Zealand in fourth innings.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 5/0, need 535 runs to win
- 14:04 (IST)First Run On Board For New Zealand!Siraj to Latham, single!! First run for New Zealand in the chase.IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 1/0, need 539 runs to win
- 13:53 (IST)New Zealand Need 540 Runs To Win!Ajaz takes Jayant's wicket caught and bowled!!Ajaz takes his 14 wicket in this game and now he holds the best bowling figure by a bowler against India in Test cricket.So, India have declared at 276/7 and New Zealand need 540 runs to win with two days and one and a half session still remaining in the game. It will be a tough job for New Zealand but the Test champions will not give up easily.New Zealand need 540 runs to beat India in Mumbai Test
- 13:49 (IST)Jayant Hits SIX!Jayant goes big this time and its a maximum against Ajaz Patel who has 13 wickets to his name in this match.IND vs NZ Live Score: India 276/6, lead by 539 runs
- 13:48 (IST)Axar In 40s!Ajaz Patel to Axar Patel, another boundary, straight down the ground. Axar is in 40s now.IND vs NZ Live Score: India 269/6, lead by 533 runs
- 13:46 (IST)Another Boundary For Axar!Rachin to Axar, placed to the third man and yes he will get another boundary. India have a lead of 527 now.IND vs NZ Live Score: India 264/6, lead by 527 runs
- 13:44 (IST)Axar Hits Another SIX!Rachin to Axar, another maximum and its been like a fun for Axar Patel.IND vs NZ Live Score: India 260/6, lead by 523 runs