Day 3 Stumps: India In Full Control, Need 5 Wickets To Win!

Here's comes to the end of Day 3 of Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand. In a big chase of 540 runs New Zealand have lost their five wickets with just 140 runs on the board. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visiting team till now with his 60-run knock and added 73 runs with Henry Nicholls for the fourth wicket before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. Henry Nicholls remained not out on Day 3 and he was joined by all-rounder Rachin Ravindra in the middle minutes before the day's play ended.





Do join us tomorrow on Day 4 where we might get the result of this game.





IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand (140/5 & 62) need 400 runs against India (276/7 d & 325) to win