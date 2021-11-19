India edged out New Zealand by 5 wickets and two balls to spare in the first match of the series at Jaipur as the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma combine got off to a winning start. The Indian team management though knows that a lot of areas need to be looked into. One of them could be trying a sixth bowling option, with Venkatesh Iyer in the side. Both Dravid and Rohit have spoken about the need to give confidence to players and hence changes in the playing XI are not expected. Ruturaj Gaikwad is an in-form batsman, but he will have to wait for his opportunity. India will look to seal the series by winning the match. New Zealand will look to improve their batting performance in this match. The middle-order needs to perform better and the inclusion of Jimmy Neesham, subject to fitness, could help the Blackcaps.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, November 19.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)