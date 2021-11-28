Currently in spectacular form, Shreyas Iyer received a standing ovation from his teammates after his fine knock against New Zealand, during India's second innings in the ongoing first Test match. The swashbuckling batter slammed 65 off 125 balls, helping India claw back into the game on Day 4 with senior batters like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane disappointing once again. On Day 4 in Kanpur, Iyer was dismissed by Tim Southee in the 61st over. After his dismissal, Iyer was applauded by his teammates in the Indian dugout with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane present.

The batter also became the first Indian to register a century and half-century in his Test debut. The BCCI shared a photo of Iyer being applauded by his teammates on social media and captioned it as, "Just been that kind of a Test match for him Well played, @shreyas41".

Initially, India posted 345 runs in their first innings, to which New Zealand responded with a total of 296.

During India's first innings, Iyer smashed 105 off 171 balls.

The hosts declared after registering 234 for seven on Day 4, with the Blackcaps reaching four for one at Stumps.

Also, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young towards the end of Day 4 to equal Harbhajan Singh's record of being India's third-highest wicket taker in the longest format with 417 dismissals.

The visitors require 280 runs on Day 5 to win the first Test match.